Mel B's ex-husband isn't done fighting with the former Spice Girl, as he's now asking a court to grant him full custody of their 8-year-old daughter.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Stephen Belafonte filed paperwork requesting full legal and physical custody of Madison, claiming Mel essentially "abandoned" the young girl when she moved to the United Kingdom.

Stephen also alleged that he was Madison's primary caregiver for most of 2018 and 2019, claiming Mel has been absent from Madison's life. In his paperwork, he says he wants Mel to have access to their daughter, but only in Los Angeles and only with supervision.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Stephen and Mel finalized their vitriolic divorce in December 2017 after 10 years of marriage, but they've waged war on each other since. Last summer, the duo went to court asking for restraining orders against the other. He also got a judge to block Mel from taking Madison to the U.K. last December for the holidays.

When their divorce paperwork went final, Mel agreed to pay her ex $15,000 a month in spousal support until December 2020. The former couple also agreed to split the proceeds of their former marital home in LA, worth an estimated $7 million (neither, however, was allowed to go inside the home). She also agreed to pay $200K of his attorney's fees.

Getty Images North America

After the highly-successful Spice Girls tour last summer, he wanted his child support payments tripled.

In Stephen's newest claims, according to TMZ, he alleges that Mel is verbally and psychologically abusive to the little girl, adding that he's often unable to reach the singer for days on end. He claims Madison told him that Mel "would make her sit in a dark room and repeatedly question her over and over and demand answers from her," hoping to get dirt on him.

A judge has not signed off on his request.