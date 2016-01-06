Melissa McCarthy is continuing to shed pounds and look fierce.

The actress looked slimmer than ever at the People's Choice Awards on Jan. 6, an award show in which she won for best comedic movie actress and presented the humanitarian award to Ellen DeGeneres.

"This is so crazy to be up here," she said after accepting the award from Kate Hudson and Jack Black. "Every time you buy a ticket, every time you go to see a movie, every time you support it you allow me to live out a crazy dream."

"I always feel like I should pinch myself because I can't believe that I can do it," she continued.

There is far less body to pinch though!

Donning a light pink flowing top and black pants, Melissa is showing that she hasn't stopped losing weight.

Melissa's weight loss has been well-documented over the last year, as she seemingly gets thinner and thinner with every event.

Melissa has yet to confirm how much weight she's lost but in early August it was estimated that she had shed at least 50 pounds.

This summer, she set out to prove that fashion choices don't need to be limited just because of weight. So, she debuted her first fashion collection, a line aimed at female inclusion, something that really didn't exist when she was a heavier-set woman growing up.

"People don't stop at a size 12," she said while speaking to More magazine in August. "I feel like there's a big thing missing where you can't dress to your mood above a certain number."

She said she doesn't understand "these crazy rules" for women who aren't super thin.

"Only wear solids? Don't wear bright colors? That's not real. Somebody made up these rules, and I disagree," she said, adding that malls are culprits, too, as they "segregate plus-size" women. "It's an odd thing that you can't go shopping with your friends because your store is upstairs hidden by the tire section."

"When I was 22, I met with some janky manager, and she told me, 'You're never going to work at this weight.' I think I was a size 6 at the time," she recalled. "There is just this weird thing about how we perceive women in this country. I would love to be a part of breaking that down."

In her line, sizes range form 4 to 28.