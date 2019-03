Back in July, sweet crooner Michael Buble announced that his wife Luisana Lopilato was pregnant with the couple's second child.

They are already parents to son, Noah, who is 2. The family will soon be adding a new baby brother into the mix.

While on Entertainment Tonight, the singer announced the news and also said that his wife has put the kabosh on the names, Thor and Spider-Man.

Michael and Lupita have been married since 2011 and have been vocal about their desire to have a big family.

We'll see how the happy couple feels after baby number two.

Congrats!