Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Jan 25 to preview a new song, but it wasn't her singing or songwriting skills that caught our attention.

"If you land on every flower and you use up all your power to demand peace," the 23-year-old croons while playing a keyboard in what appears to be her bedroom.

The singer-actress pulled back her hair, which appeared either damp or dirty, and wore a bunny-print pajama top in the raw video. She also went sans makeup, though she wasn't exactly "fresh faced."

Several spots of zit cream could be seen on Miley's face, which she acknowledged in the video's caption.

"You land on every flower & use up all your power to demand peace 🦄🦄🦄🦄 song writin and zit creaminnnn! Double timingggg! Cuz I'm a womannnn..... W-o-m-a-n..... I'll say it again," she wrote in the caption.

Clearly, the erstwhile Hannah Montana doesn't need to worry about impressing anyone now that she and off-and-on love Liam Hemsworth have reconciled -- and once again plan to wed.

Things certainly seem to be going well for the singer-actress. She also took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to announce that she's been cast in Woody Allen's upcoming untitled Amazon series.

"Stoked to be in Woody Allens first series!!!!!" Miley captioned a photo of a painting of the esteemed director. "I had claimed 2016 to be my year of 'chillin the f--- out' but next to my bed for a few years now has been this portrait of W.A. & I was looking into his eyes when I got the call to be apart of the cast and work alongside the bad a$$ Elaine May & da dude himself!"