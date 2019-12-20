"Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo and her husband, Lee D'Avanzo, were arrested Thursday night after drugs and weapons were found in their home, according to reports.

TMZ said police raided the couple's home in New York and found two loaded firearms,120 pills of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, 22 Xanax pills and a large amount of marijuana. Page Six said police also found a scale, implying it was used to weight the marijuana.

The couple was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, as one of the couple's two children was home at the time of the raid.

Drita's husband is being held on a fugitive warrant.

Drita appeared on VH1's "Mob Wives for 2011 to 2016. In her bio, it described her as the wife of Lee, "who federal prosecutors allege is the leader of a Bonanno and Colombo crime family farm team."

"While Drita's husband is serving time in prison for bank robbery (for the second time), she is left alone raising two young girls, Aleeya and Gizelle," the bio read. "Drita, who comes from a strict Albanian household, defied her parents and married someone outside the community — an Italian."