Secret's out, Karolina Kurkova has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The model's rep confirmed the news that Karolina and her husband, Archie Drury, welcomed the child, although the exact date of the birth wasn't released.

"Supermodel Karolina Kurkova has given birth to a healthy, beautiful baby boy with her husband, Archie Drury," her rep said in a statement. "The baby joins his older brother Tobin who is ecstatic over the family's addition. Mommy and baby are doing well."

Their new son's name was not revealed.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel announced in July that she was expecting again. "My second bundle of joy is on its way and Tobin can't wait!" she captioned an Instagram pic of her bare baby bump. "#Happiness #Love #KKBaby2."

She shocked her 369,000 Instagram followers when just last week she posted a picture of her family while she donned a string bikini at 37 weeks pregnant.

"The Drukova #family surfing day :) #beach #kkfamily #kkbaby2 #funday #sun," she captioned the image that proudly showed her baby bump.

Back in April, Karolina chatted with Ocean Drive magazine about her love of motherhood and the family's Miami home.

"[Tobin] has a lot of energy, and we wanted him to be able to spend time outdoors, so Miami was perfect," she said. "The lifestyle, the weather, being close to the ocean, and being able to spend so much time outside. It is also nice to see all the amazing architects coming here, building museums and hotels."