Morgan Freeman has filed court documents to try to ensure that his deceased granddaughter's father doesn't get any money from her estate.

When E'Dena Hines was stabbed to death, allegedly at that hands of her boyfriend in August, she left behind her New York apartment valued at $781,000. The apartment was given to her by her famous grandfather "with the intention that it ultimately pass to her lineal descendants, or if none then to her mother," he said in court documents, per the New York Post.

It's not known if her father, Edward Lee Hines, even wants the place, but Morgan is going all within his power to eliminate the option, insinuating in court papers that Edward is a deadbeat dad.

Because E'Dena was never married, didn't have kids or leave a will, her parents automatically inherit her property under New York law. But, in his court filing, Morgan says that his granddaughter barely knew her father and he was almost never around. Her parents divorced when she was 3 years old, the newspaper said.

"In fact, from the time that E'Dena was approximately three and a half years old and until the Thanksgiving before her death, E'Dena met with Edward Lee Hines only one or two times," the court papers read. "At no point during that time period were any efforts made by Edward Lee Hines to resume a relationship with E'Dena. At no time did he pay for expenses related to food, clothing or education."

Morgan says he acted as a surrogate father to his granddaughter.

"Throughout E'Dena's entire lifetime," Morgan's court affidavit said, "my daughter Deena Adair and I were the primary sources of support for E'Dena financially, emotionally, mentally and physically."

E'Dena's Tudor City one-bedroom condo is worth $781,000, according to documents filed in Manhattan Surrogate's Court.

E'Dena's former boyfriend Lamar Davenport is due in court on Dec. 15. He's accused of stabbing E'Dena multiple times and ultimately killing her.