If you can't say anything nice, then don't tweet at all.

MTV Australia deleted their tweet after Eva Longoria and America Ferrera made a point when they presented during the Golden Globes about how Latina actresses are often mistaken for each other.

"Yes, hi, I'm Eva Longoria, not Eva Mendes," Eva began.

"And hi, I'm America Ferrera, not Gina Rodriguez," America said. The 31-year-old was misidentified as the "Jane the Virgin" star on the official Golden Globes Twitter account.

"And neither of us are Rosario Dawson," the "Telenovela" star continued.

"Well said, Salma," America replied.

"Thank you, Charo," Eva told her.

And their joke became the butt of MTV Australia's joke.

"Where are the English subtitles? We have no idea what @AmericaFerrera and @EvaLongoria are saying #GoldenGlobes," the account wrote before taking it down after many Twitter users called their tweet "racist."

The account also tweeted an apology.

"Our Tweet was in reference to @EvaLongoria &@AmericaFerrera's #GoldenGlobes joke," the tweet continued. "We sincerely apologize for causing offence. We get it was a bad call. We'll leave the humour to @rickygervais."

Host Ricky Gervais did not hold back his jokes as he got political introducing Eva and America. "Eva Longoria and America Ferrera are not just beautiful, talented actresses. They're also two people who your future president Donald Trump can't wait to deport," he joked.