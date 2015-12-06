Congrats Clare Bowen!

The "Nashville" star confirmed the news of her engagement to longtime boyfriend and fellow musician Brandon Robert Young with a "Thank you" tweet to SoundsLikeNashville.com, who first reported the story that Brandon popped the question on Dec. 5, 2015 during her performance at The Grand Ole Opry at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Clare also tweeted the word "unforgettable" the next day, because it perfectly summed up her big weekend.

But the adorable engagement is not the only headline for the 31-year-old's year as Clare shared an inspiring personal story as to why she cut her hair.

In November 2015, she explained that when she four years old, she was diagnosed with end stage nephroblastoma. She shared that she was surrounded by children who were also facing similar battles in the hospital.

Clare went on to say that her hair transformation was because she was inspired by a child.

"I was really inspired when I heard a story about a little girl who said she couldn't be a princess because she didn't have long hair, and I wanted her, and others like her to know that's not what makes a princess, or a warrior, or a superhero," she wrote on Facebook. "It's not what makes you beautiful either."

She continued with the message, "You are who you are in your bones. That is where you have the potential to shine the brightest from. It is where your true beautiful self lives."

And with the love of her life beside her, Clare is shining as bright as ever.