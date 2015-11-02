There's no doubt that Jimmy Fallon is one funny man. However, there's a new somewhat scathing report that says that NBC executives are starting to worry about his drinking, and it's no laughing matter.

"It's gone from being a whisper to a chatter," a source told the New York Post about the late-night host's partying ways.

In late October, Jimmy was rushed to the hospital after tripping over a woman and cutting his hand on a bottle of Jagermeister.

"I threw the bottle and then I landed on broken glass," he told his audience a few days later. "There [were] pools of blood everywhere."

It's his third injury in four months. In June, he nearly had to have his finger amputated after tripping on a rug. Earlier in the night he was photographed with several wine-drinking fans, leading many to believe he was also imbibing that evening.

Two months later, he was in the dentist's chair for a chipped tooth.

"He's a mess," an anonymous New York bartender who has served the host over the years. "I love him … Everything you've heard [about his behavior] is true."

He's apparently a very happy drunk, though. "He likes to hang out and be the life of any party," the bartender says, adding that he always has a sober driver. "When he's drunk, he doesn't care who takes a photo of him."

One source alleges that Jimmy is under tremendous pressure to continue to stay atop the late night ratings and continue to pump out videos that go viral. The source alleges that Jimmy deals with the stress by hitting the bottle.

"There is so much money at stake, the pressure is enormous," the source says. "He has no outlet. He's young. He's still learning. You forget he hasn't been doing this 10 years."