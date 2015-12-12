After recently breaking up with her boyfriend of two years, "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter isn't crying her eyes out into a tub of Ben & Jerry's. Instead, the 17 year old got gussied up in her holiday best and hit the town for Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in NYC on Dec. 11. Showing off her bod' in a sexy ensemble, Ariel looked single and ready to mingle at the fun-filled concert!

Wearing a jumpsuit with a cut-out burgundy wrap top and trompe l'oeil pants, the teen was decked out to see performances from Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, The Weeknd, Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony and more. We're happy to see Ariel's having some fun despite her recent heartache.

On Dec. 7, Ariel, who plays Alex Dunphy on the hit ABC series, posted a series of Instagram snaps that alluded to a split with her longtime boyfriend Laurent Gaudette.

She captioned a photo of herself, "We grow up, we realize what we truly want. I'm excited for this new chapter in my love life - love is all around.. Family, friends, pizza...The old and the new." In another Instagram post, the funny girl posted a meme of Beyonce's "Single Ladies." Meow!

With an outfit like the one she wore to the concert, we assume there's a gaggle of guys lined up to take out the newly single stunner!

In August, Ariel made headlines when she went public that she'd had a breast reduction two months previously.

Opening up about her decision to have the surgery, the brunette told Glamour magazine, "It's amazing to finally feel right. This is how I was supposed to be."

Well we know one thing that's going right in Ariel's life -- that sexy burgundy outfit!