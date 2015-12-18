Revenge body in progress? Fresh off her split from fiance Phoebe Dahl, Ruby Rose is finding solace in the iron paradise.

The "Orange Is The New Black" star posted a picture to her Instagram on Dec. 18 showing her sweating it out and pumping iron in the gym. In the three-picture collage, Ruby dons a matching camouflage bra and shorts.

Her tattooed body looks fit and her abs are toned (is that a six-pack we see!) in the images. Ruby rocks a backwards hat for her workout. In her image, she indicated that she's hitting the gym to prepare for her role in "John Wick 2."

"Training for John Wick with @murphyfitness," she captioned the image. "I keep looking for roles to play a couch potato but no luck!! Tanned in winter thanks @fakebakeusa @muatanyap LOL."

The film is set to be released in 2016.

Ruby's workout comes on heels of an amicable split with her clothing designer girlfriend of two years.

"Phoebe remains very dear to my heart," the actress said on Twitter. "I will forever treasure our time together. I'm a better person because of the time we shared."

Phoebe echoed the heartfelt sentiment on Twitter, writing, "@rubyrose you have brought me to my best and I will always love you. I can't wait to see what the future brings for us."