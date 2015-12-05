Troubled actor Nicholas Brendon has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief on Dec. 4.

Nicholas, who is best known for his role of wise-cracking Xander on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," was accused of choking his girlfriend during a fight in their hotel room in Saratoga Springs, New York, reports The Albany Times Union.

According to authorities, the 44-year-old actor grabbed his girlfriend by the throat, took her keys and threw her phone during a dispute on Sept. 30.

Prosecutors say that the "Criminal Minds" actor, who has been arrested six times, will not serve jail time if he can complete drug and alcohol counseling and can stay out of trouble for one year.

District Attorney Karen Heggen said, "Based upon our review of the facts and circumstances of this case, and after speaking with the victim, we believe justice was served."

Brendon's attorney Peter Coseo told the paper that his client was working to "get his life back together."

In October, Brendon posted a Facebook message informing fans that he had been struggling with depression for years and had attempted suicide multiple times.

On Oct. 17, Brendon wrote, "It's been bad for me the last three years and I've had failed attempts at suicide. … I really just want to live and love and be filled with joy."

We hope he can turn his life around …