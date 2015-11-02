It's a boy! Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt Carter revealed on Nov. 2 that they're expecting their first child and that the baby is a boy.

The Backstreet Boy revealed the news on "Dancing With the Stars" during an emotional pre-taped segment of the reality-TV show and then revealed the baby's gender when he and his wife opened a box filled with blue balloons during the live telecast. (They learned that they were expecting a boy at the same time as the rest of America.)

Nick also took to Twitter to confirm the baby news, sharing a photo of himself and his missus, which he captioned, "It's official!! #BabyBackstreetBoy."

It hasn't been an easy road to conception for the couple, who tied the knot in April 2014.

"It's been rocky, to be quite honest with you," Nick said of their yearlong struggle to conceive during a pre-taped segment on "Dancing with the Stars." "There have been times when we thought it wouldn't happen."

The duo even suffered a miscarriage.

"It was really hard on Nick," Lauren said while fighting back tears. "Just watching him get so excited about something, and then see him so hurt. That was hard."

But all seems well for the couple and their unborn child. The "Dancing With the Stars" camera crews even accompanied them to a doctor's visit.

With good news on his side, Nick was awarded perfect scores during his contemporary dance set to "I Can't Help Falling in Love With You" with professional hoofer Sharna Burges, which he dedicated to his wife as part of Icon Week.

"There's so many influential people in my life, from teachers to the guys in my group. But when I thought about it, my wife Lauren is my biggest idol and icon that I can think of," Nick told Sharna during rehearsal of his decision to dedicate their dance to his wife. "Lauren is the woman that I dreamed of. She's my savior in a lot of ways."

Congrats to the happy couple!