Nicki Minaj's older brother, Jelani Maraj, has been charged with first degree rape in New York.

Newsday reported on Dec. 4 that Jelani is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.

As the alleged incident occurred in Long Island, New York. Jelani was arraigned in a Nassau court on first-degree rape and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, according to online court and jail records.

Jelani was arrested and released on $100,000 bail.

Nicki is reportedly close with her brother and even helped foot the bill for his wedding back in August when he married longtime girlfriend, Jacqueline Robinson. The couple tied the knot at the Coral House on Milburn Lake in Baldwin, N.Y.

"Jelani, I love u more than you'll ever comprehend," Nicki captioned an Instagram photo of she and her brother on the day of the wedding.

She continued gushing in another image, writing, "I would cross the ocean for u. I would go & bring u the moon. Promise u. For u I will. I love my brother so much man," she continued. "Can't believe I cried during his wedding and his first dance like a punk. May God bless him and his union. Tonight has been one of my favorite nights of all time. I do anything to see my brother smile."