O.J. Simpson is still "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" even though he's locked up in a Nevada prison.

A recently-retired prison guard went public this week to not only detail his 7-year friendship with the former football star, but he also revealed what Nevada's most notorious current inmate does to stay up to date with modern times.

Enter Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris and the rest of the gang!

Jeffrey Felix, who worked in Lovelock Correctional Center in Northern Nevada, said The Juice watches "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" on his TV in his cell often, and he speaks fondly of the first family of reality TV.

"He's stayed close, like he's a godfather. He talked about Khloe a lot," the guard, who is releasing a tell-all book, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a separate interview with Radar Online, he even says that there is more to O.J.'s fascination with Khloe, bringing up the oft-told rumors that the one-time USC stud could be her biological father, a rumor that has been perpetrated and staunchly denied for years. Jeffrey says there is possibly more to that rumor than meets the eye.

"He's got Khloe begging him to take a paternity test," the guard claims. "His life is rough."

O.J. has denied that he ever slept with Kris Jenner, and she, too, has denied that she and O.J. ever did the deed.

One thing that is undeniable, though, is that he was close with the Kardashian family. Robert Kardashian, Kris' first husband, served as one of O.J.'s lawyers during his high-profile murder trial in 1995. The Kardashian girls have been on record over the years that they used to refer to their dad's famous client as "Uncle O.J."

Things became more strained between he and the famous family after the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, but O.J. apparently still wants Nicole to be a part of his life and he keeps a "shrine" of her in his cell, Jeffrey told the Las Vegas paper.

"He got down real bad every year when it was his and Nicole's wedding anniversary," the guard said. "I'd give him hugs."

Although O.J. was famously acquitted of murder, many aren't sold on his innocence. Curiosity got the best of the guard once, too, and he asked the famous inmate if he killed Nicole.

Jeffrey said, "He gave me the look like 'shut the hell up, we're not going there.'"