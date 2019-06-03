Sara Gilbert's "The Talk" swan song has officially begun, as she's less than two months from signing off for the final time.

As the days draw closer to Aug. 2, she's bound to get emotional about leaving the show she helped create nearly a decade ago. But, there's one element of the show that she won't miss: discussing her personal life.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"There is some relief and thinking like, 'Wow, if I go through anything in my personal life now, I don't have to talk about it,'" she told Variety's "My Favorite Episode" podcast. "That's a been a stretch for me, because I've never been a very public person. I think I put myself on the show to try to push the boundaries like that and grow spiritually and psychologically, but I'm okay with letting that piece of it go."

While briefly discussing her decision to leave the talk show, she said, "Something had to give. And I've been lucky enough to do the talk show for nine years. And so that felt like the right move is, 'OK, I've done that. And I've fully explored it.' And now it's time to do other creative ventures."

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

While "The Talk" is soon to be in her rearview mirror, Sara can focus on other aspects of her career, including "The Conners," a show that she wasn't sure would or should even happen.

The ABC show was created from the remnants of the rebooted "Roseanne," which, despite high ratings, was abruptly canceled after the show's star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted out racist comments last year.

Sara opened up about what life was like for the cast and crew of "The Conners" after ABC gave the show the green light to move on from its previous incarnation and its star, Roseanne.

ABC

"We were all scared," she said. "It was definitely a risk to come back. And we didn't know how it was going to go. We didn't know how the reviews were going to go."

Sara said filming "The Conners" was cathartic.

"We got to get out all of our feelings and our grief … through the season," she said.

She added that "The Conners" differs from both the original "Roseanne" and the reboot in not only its cast, but also the content.

"You want to honor the original show, and then keep up with the times to some degree," she said. "We just naturally want to go deeper. We've been making less episodes, which has allowed us to make the show more serialized and have these really complete arcs. So I think we'll try to do that again, even though it's a bigger order [next season]."