It's no secret that many saw something presidential in Oprah Winfrey's passionate Golden Globes speech last weekend. Count the cast of "This Is Us" in that boat.

While speaking to E! News, Sterling K. Brown said he reached out to the Big O after the speech. In fact, while on camera he took out his cell phone and read the conversation.

"I just said, 'My cast thinks you should run for president. You're phenomenal. Hashtag, consider it,'" he read. "She says, 'So happy for you. Who can even think of 2020? Congratulations... I see you've learned to kick ass with a short speech."

Getting that message, he said, was "awesome."

Many hoping for a presidential run could find some hope in the private message considering she didn't say no. Oprah's name has been mentioned for several months as a possible candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020. After the Globes, though, rumors of a White House run reached a fever pitch.

"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!," she said while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille award. "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."

After the speech, Oprah's longtime love, Stedman Graham, hinted that a presidential run isn't off the table. "It's up to the people," he told the LA Times. "She would absolutely do it."

Her best pal, Gayle King said the Big O is "very intrigued" by the idea of running.