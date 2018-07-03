Former Oscar winner Linda Hunt was hospitalized after a serious car accident in Hollywood this week.

Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Linda, 73, was in an SUV on July 2 when she attempted to make a left turn. The actress struck a sedan and then collided with another SUV.

Pictures posted to TMZ show the "NCIS: Los Angeles" star shaken and sitting on a lawn chair on the sidewalk next to the accident scene.

After paramedics arrived, they determined that Linda should be hospitalized due to her injuries, although the extent of her injuries are not known. The other people involved in the accident suffered minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Linda has been one of the most sought after character actresses for decades, having been in movies such as "Siverado," "Pocahontas" and "Kindergarten Cop." She won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for "The Year of Living Dangerously." She also starred in over 200 episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles."