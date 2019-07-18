Padma Lakshmi doesn't need Instagram filters to feel good about herself!

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

The "Top Chef" judge sent hearts aflutter on Wednesday by posting a bikini snap to Instagram, showing her sweating on the beach in East Hampton, New York.

In the posed shot, the 48-year-old pulls back her hair while donning a purple string bikini.

"100°F this weekend. 'Perfect,'" she wrote alongside the snap, along with the hashtags "No retouching up in here" and "no FaceTune either."

Always confident, Padma has often showed off her bikini body on social media over the years.

Last September, on her 48th birthday, she posted a swimsuit snap while saying she's grown more confident with age.

"It takes time to develop as a person. Sometimes in the entertainment industry I don't think we give women that chance. Men become distinguished and women become 'old news," she said. "In truth, I feel better about my body now, even after breastfeeding, gravity, etc. than I did in my 20's. I'm not riddled with insecurity as I was. I eat well and bust my butt in the gym.

"My home life and my career are doing just fine and I've learned to be thankful for what I have rather than focus on what I don't," she wrote. "To many more years of learning and growing."