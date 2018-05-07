The woman who hacked Paris Hilton's iCloud and stole several of her private photos, some of them nude, was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan was also said to have stolen $130,000 from the heiress.

After the sentencing on May 7, TMZ cameras spoke to Paris who proudly declared that "justice was served."

"I do feel good about the sentencing," Paris said outside the courthouse. "She got what she deserved,"

While cameras were not allowed in the courtroom during the sentencing, Paris confirmed that Paytsar was there.

"It was traumatizing and terrifying to even look at her, and it made me feel sick to my stomach, just everything that she put me through," Paris said, "but I was also happy that I got to see her and let her know exactly what she did and how much it affected me."

She added, "I think that she really understood and the judge really made her understand even more."

The hacker was busted back in November and struck a deal, pleading guilty to bank fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors recommended a 57-month sentence, and the judge agreed on Monday.

The sentencing ends a horrifying episode for Paris. TMZ said that Paytsar was actively scheming from 2015 to 2017, where she stole from Paris and two other people. The website obtained documents showing that Paystar hacked Paris' banks accounts, as well as used her credit cards. In one such documented incident, the hacker made a 2015 New Year's Eve party reservation at the swanky Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, where she reportedly charged up to $40,000 on Paris' credit cards.

The hacker also reportedly posed as the heiress online, emailing requests to her assistant to wire $80,000 to one of her accounts.

As for the cache of nude photos of Paris, it's not known what Paytsar did with those.

Paris, though, has taken precautions to make sure her photos don't get into the wrong hands again.

"I don't use iCloud at all. I haven't since this happened," she said. "I don't trust it."