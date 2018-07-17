"Pawn Stars" patriarch Richard Harrison, aka "The Old Man," left his son Rick in charge of his estate.

According to Richard's will, which was obtained by The Blast, "The Old Man" intentionally cut his son Christopher out of the will.

"I would like to express my love and affection for Christopher Keith Harrison; however, for purposes of this will, I have intentionally and with full knowledge failed to provide for him and his issue," the will, signed in 2017, read.

Rick, who starred in History's "Pawn Stars" with his dad, was officially named the administrator of the will. The will does not list how much Richard's estate is worth, The Blast said.

Richard passed away on June 25 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Rick broke the news of his father's passing on social media.

"Richard Benjamin 'The Old Man' Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over," Rick said. "He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool 'Old Man' as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show 'Pawn Stars' touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor."

Almost immediately after the death, a shrine inside the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop was erected for the beloved patriarch.