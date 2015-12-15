Like father, like son. Good looks just seem to run in Pierce Brosnan's family.

The actor's 18-year-old son is beginning to take the modeling world by storm, as he's featured in Burberry's new spring/summer 2016 campaign. In the images shot by Mario Testino, Dylan is shirtless, rocking an open designer trench coat as he brushes back his long brown hair.

View this post on Instagram Dylan for #Burberry spring collection... Where does the time go ? A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on Dec 15, 2015 at 8:36am PST

Safe to say, dad was impressed.

"Dylan for #Burberry spring collection ... Where does the time go?," Dylan's beaming father proclaimed on Instagram while posting a photo of his son from the Burberry collection.

The freckled teenager is certainly on the radar of major designers. In November, a more clothed Dylan modeled for Saint Laurent, looking handsome in a classic back suit and bow time (hello, James Bond!). He's also also walked the runway for Saint Laurent at Paris Fashion Week for its Spring/Summer 2016 show.

Pierce, like any proud father, seems to be his son's biggest supporter, often using his social media to showcase his spawn. In November he shared several images of Dylan with Karlie Kloss from an American Vogue photoshoot.

Dylan isn't the only looker of family either. In August Pierce posed with his three sons at the premiere his movie "No Escape." How you like them genes!