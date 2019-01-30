Pink's husband, Carey Hart, ruffled the feathers of the "parent police" on Wednesday when he posted a video to Instagram of their 7-year-old daughter, Willow, shooting a long rifle, something she's been doing for several years.

In fairness, he also had a lot of support from his Instagram followers.

During the video, Willow wears ear protection and seems to be very respectful of the gun, even asking her dad before shooting, "Is the safety on?"

After he tells her that it's not on, Willow fires the gun.

Judging by his caption, Carey seemed to know that this video wouldn't sit too well with some of his followers, but he doesn't seem to mind.

"Haven't poked the parent police bear in a few days. Willz and I shooting the 22 rifle," he captioned the video.

His daughter, he said, is "getting pretty good" and "can hit a 12 inch pie plate from 30 yards."

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Shooting guns is nothing new for Pink and Carey's little girl.

"Started her shooting at 3yrs old," the motocross icon continued. "For the record non of us hunt, just enjoy shooting for sport. I'm raising the kids with knowledge of fire arms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands."

Stuart Wilson / Getty Images

Pink and Carey often share images of their children to their social media channels, and they're well-versed in fighting off Internet trolls. Last month, Pink shredded a stranger who was critical of Carey's parenting.

"You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S--t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?" she fired back in a comment. "These are bold statements from a social media spectator. I won't even unfollow you. It's not worth the trouble. You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this."

She added, "Gold bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f--king stranger."