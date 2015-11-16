Paul Walker is to blame for his fatal car crash, according to Porsche, the company being sued over his death.

In September, Meadow Walker, Paul's daughter, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche, claiming that when the Carrera GT crashed and broke apart, Paul's seat belt "snapped" his torso back with thousands of pounds of force, thereby breaking his ribs and pelvis, and trapping him in the passenger seat.

Meadow's suit, filed by her lawyers, claims the fire didn't erupt for 1 minute and 20 seconds after impact, but Paul was helplessly trapped. She believes that her father was still alive when the fire broke out.

Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013.

According to TMZ, Porsche isn't buying that explanation. In an answer to the lawsuit, the car company said Paul was "a knowledgeable and sophisticated user of the 2005 Carrera GT" and it implied that he shouldn't have allowed the driver of the car, Roger Rodas, to drive so fast (police said speeding was the cause of the crash.)

Porsche also took issue with allegations that the car's design was defective, saying the car was "misused and improperly maintained" because it was "abused and altered."

Meadow and her team basically believe the car is brutally defective and unsafe for the road and think Porsche knows that.