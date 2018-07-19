The Fab Five from "Queer Eye" are the kings of the makeover, and there's one person that fans really, really want them to get their hands on… Rapper Post Malone.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Recently, the Netflix show announced that it would be filming the third season in Kansas City, Missouri. Soon after, fans began submitting the names of people they felt needed a new look.

"Why does every want @PostMalone to be on the show," "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown asked. "Did he request it?"

The 23-year-old rapper, known for his often unkempt appearance, tweeted back, "No they just think I'm ugly and smell lol. Love the show tho guys, keep crushing it."

Karamo tweeted back that he has no issue with Post's look.

"You keep killing it too," he wrote. "I personally love you [sic] style and music."

One follower, seeing the thread of conversation, tried to clarify why many, herself included, think Post should let the Fab Five give him a makeover.

"Sir we don't think you ugly we just want you to reach your full potential," the twitter user said.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Pandora / Getty Images for Pandora

Some users were, quite frankly, rather mean about the prospect of bringing Post onto the show.

"Karamo, we both know he looks like dirty dishwater. Don't do this," one person said. Others, though, were unabashed fans of Post's uniqueness.

"@PostMalone has a beautiful heart and that is all that matters in a world full of people that only care about looks," one person said. "I wish hateful words were silent."