Nothing but the best for Cardi B's baby!

The pregnant rapper, whose first child is due in July, added some pricey new items to her baby registry in recent days, TMZ reports.

David Becker / Getty Images

When friends and relatives feted Cardi at a baby shower in Atlanta this past weekend, TMZ adds, she got what she wanted for the little girl she's expecting with her fiance, Migos rapper Offset.

Sources close to the rapper born Belcalis Almanzar told TMZ that Cardi asked for a battery-powered Bentley Bentayga so her daughter can ride around in style just like Mom. The kid-sized play car retails for $700.

Cards also requested a $2,799 bassinet that can be completely covered in gold leaf for an extra $839, TMZ added.

As for the less expensive items on her registry? TMZ reports that Cardi wanted a $200 BEABA Babycook set to make homemade baby food.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi recently had to switch gears and settle for one baby shower instead of two on doctor's orders. "I was planning to have 2 babyshowers ...One in NY and one in Atl but my doctor told me i can't fly nomore now," she tweeted on June 20. "i have to fly 60 people to AtlantaI always bragged about having 2 big families until now."

While working on her registry on June 21, she got distracted as she added items. "Doing my registry but i wanna add gifts for myself my baby think i need this Gucci dress let me stop ...Ugh I'm so shleepy," she tweeted.

While Cardi has yet to release any photos from her big bash, she said in her recent Rolling Stone cover story that she was looking forward to a wild night.

"I want a lit baby shower," she told the magazine. "My baby shower's not starting at no 5:00. My s--- is going to start at 9 p.m. because that's how I celebrate, that's how Caribbean people celebrate... I don't like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d'oeuvres. Nah."

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Details about Cardi's nursery started to emerge back in April when TMZ reported that her team had reached out to popular Beverly Hills baby boutique Petit Tresor to pick out items that would fit the room's theme -- lots of metallic details with an overall glam, Hollywood Regency vibe.

TMZ reported that purchases made early on included a silver crib worth about $1,000, an Incy Ellie rose gold crib, a gold-and-silver Moroccan-style pouf and balloon animal decorations that look like sculptures by artist Jeff Koons.