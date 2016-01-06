Check off a huge milestone for Prince George -- he has begun school.

On Jan. 6, the future king began his first day of nursery school (or preschool) at Westacre Montessori School near the family home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

His proud parents watched as they let their son begin schooling, as he donned a navy blue jacket with a lined hood. His blood hair looked curled as he entered the classroom.

"It all went well," a source told the Daily Mail.

Kensington Palace's Twitter account posted two images of the curious tot as he prepared for the day. The snaps were taken by his mother, Duchess Kate.

"Prince George arrives for his first day at Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk today," the caption to one of the images said. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two photographs to mark the occasion. They show Prince George standing in front of the mural on the outside of the nursery building."

Another image showed George pointing at the mural. The caption to the snap was similar to the first.

According to news reports, the couple decided to sent their eldest child to Westacre because it's convenient to their country home. The school is reportedly cheaper than similar surrounding schools.

For George, it's a case of like-father-like-son. In 1985, William attended Montessori nurseries, but their first days looked drastically different.

For his first day in 1985, William donned red shorts and sandals, as well as a plaid red checkered collared shirt. George, though, was a bit more bundled up, with his jacket hiding his outfit underneath.

George stayed in the classroom for a couple a hours.

The school system is no stranger to famous people. Celebrities who have reportedly gone through the Montessori school system include George Clooney and Taylor Swift.

"We are looking forward to welcoming George to our nursery where he will get the same special experience as all of our children," the Westacre Montessori School Nursery said in a statement.