Reunited! Shortly after touching down for a week-long tour of the Lesotho and South Africa, Prince Harry reunited with an old friend.

Eleven years ago, the royal met Mutsu Postane when the boy was just 4 years old. The two quickly bonded and were photographed planting a peach tree together in 2004. Harry even bought the little tot a pair of blue Wellington boots, which Mutsu used to wear to bed.

"I felt very happy, very excited," the now-teenager said via a translator after the sweet reunion. "I'm very comfortable around Harry, he is very comfortable around me. We click."

In anticipation of the reunion, Harry's office at Kensington Palace released a letter Mutsu wrote to him last year, updating the prince on the milestones of his life. "I feel very happily when I dream I remember about you because you have being with me from my childhood and you have bought me the blue gumboots," Mutsu's letter read, while also mentioning the peach tree.

While their friendship may seem odd considering their backgrounds and age difference, the two bonded over tragedy: Harry's mother famously died while he was a child; Mutsu parents both died of AIDS while he was a young child, too.

This week, Harry, who still has that dream-worthy scruff, was on hand to usher in the opening of the Mamohato Children's Centre for orphans and families affected by HIV and AIDS. A dining hall that was named the Diana, Princess of Wales Hall in honor of Harry's mother.

"We shared a similar feeling of loss, having a loved one, in my case a parent, snatched away so suddenly," Harry said at the opening of the center on Nov. 26. "I, like them, knew there would always be a gaping hole that could never be filled."

During his trip, the ginger-haired prince also met an array of dignitaries and officials, including His Majesty King Letsei III who he visited at the King's Palace in Maseru.