Prince Harry continues to go the extra mile for his lady love, Meghan Markle.

A new report by E! News claims that he once again made a secret trip to see his girlfriend in Toronto, where she lives and is currently shooting the seventh season of "Suits."

The top-secret visit occurred on June 17.

"They hadn't been together for a while, so it was exciting for both to see each other," a source said. "Harry had planned to fly out this time as he felt it was unfair for Meghan to always be the one flying around, and she'd just come back from the U.S."

Earlier that week, Meghan had joined many of her co-stars at the ATX Television Festival.

The duo "relaxed" at her home, a source said, and they spent time "cooking meals together and eating outside in the garden a lot. It's Meghan's favorite 'room' in the house. She calls it a room because it's the perfect patio space."

The two didn't stay holed up the whole time during his three-day stay.

The source tells E! that they did go to "a couple of favorite spots where people don't immediately run to the press to say they're there." One of those safe spaces was the home of a friend of Meghan's.

"Harry and Meghan spent time at Meghan's friend's home, who are now Harry's friends, too. Harry loves being part of her world in Toronto," the source said. "It's nice getting away from London every now and then—although they both love London, too."

The E! report follows a report by the Daily Star that claims Harry wants to propose to Meghan and already has the ring picked out.

The Daily Star says Harry commissioned royal jeweler Harry Collins to create an emerald and platinum sparkler out of a bracelet previously owned by Princess Diana. The ring is estimated to have cost nearly $130,000.

Harry's friends have said they expect the couple to be "engaged by the end of summer."

Many reports have indicted that this will be Meghan's last season on "Suits" and many feel that a move to London is inevitable.

A separate source told E! that Harry and Meghan are "in an extremely solid and happy place at the moment."

"They aren't rushing ahead at a ridiculous speed or making rash decisions. But, yes, they love each other very much and neither could imagine being without the other," the source said. "They speak about the future a lot, whether it's getting each other's take on future career plans or where they'll be as a couple. They talk about living in London—Meghan really sees herself moving, and he really wants that."