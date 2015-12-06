This year, Prince George totally gets it.

Now that he's 2, the third in line to the British throne has figured out what Christmas and Santa Claus are all about, his father Prince William shared in a new interview.

"George will be bouncing around like a rabbit," William explained to Britain's The Big Issue magazine in an interview that will be released Dec. 7, as reported by E! News.

"I think George will be extremely bouncy this year because he's suddenly worked out what Christmas is all about," William added. "If I get any sleep on Christmas Eve, it'll be good."

The holiday marks the Duke of Cambridge and wife Duchess Kate's first Christmas with George's little sister, 7-month-old Princess Charlotte. "So that will be two children," William continued. "One who suddenly appreciates Christmas, which could be quite challenging. But I'm looking forward to it."

William confirmed that he and Kate, both 33, will mark the holiday like most people. "We'll go to church as a family on Christmas Day, as we always do," he said. "Then we'll watch George try to tackle his presents as he tries to unwrap them."

He also spoke about what a meaningful time of year this is for him now that he's a dad. "It's a very different experience at Christmas," William explained, "having a family of your own."

He and Kate, who are expected to celebrate Christmas at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, England, are also hoping for snow this year to make things extra special for their family of four.

"It'd be nice if we got a white Christmas because we haven't had one in many years," he told the magazine, which is sold to raise money for the homeless.

This particular interview was an especially personal one for the prince, who's serves as patron of the U.K. homelessness charity Centrepoint, as his mother Princess Diana once did.

E! reports that the young journalist who interviewed William for The Big Issue, 24-year-old Sophia Kichou, met the prince several years ago at a Centrepoint hostel when she was homeless and told him she hoped to one day be a reporter.

William said he'd grant her an interview when that happened -- and this was him making good on that promise.