Mama June's daughter Lauryn Shannon, also known affectionately as Pumpkin, is missing two loaded guns after her car was broken into.

According to The Blast, the reality TV star's Nisson Xterra was one of several cars broken into in a Georgia hotel parking lot on March 22. While speaking to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office in Macon, Georgia, Pumpkin detailed several things taken from her car, including her wallet, which she told The Blast, had her social security card and the social security card of her dead grandmother, Mary Francis Thompson.

Pumpkin also told authorities that two Ruger P-Series handguns were stolen, both of which were in a holster under the driver's seat, and both of which were fully loaded.

Although Georgia is not a traditional open carry state — meaning you can possess a gun as long as it's in full view — but you can openly possess a firearm in motor vehicle without a permit. In other words, even if she didn't have a permit, Pumpkin wasn't breaking any laws by keeping guns in her car.

Pumpkin is normally active on social media, but has made no mention of the auto break-in on Twitter or Instagram.

Other guests at the Marriott hotel had items taken, including an Apple laptop.