The Queen is getting another great grandchild, but it has nothing to do with Prince William and Duchess Kate.

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, is pregnant.

WENN

It's believed that Zara, a former Olympic equestrian, and her husband, Mike Tindall, will welcome the child in summer 2018. This will be the Queen's seventh great grandchild, assuming the baby is born after Prince William and Duchess Kate welcome their third child.

"I can confirm Zara is pregnant with her second child," a spokeswoman for the couple said, according to the Daily Mail. A Buckingham Palace spokesman added, "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news."

Rex USA

Zara's exact due date isn't known, but most suspect that she is at least 12 weeks along. Zara and Mike already share 3-year-old daughter, Mia.

The pregnancy comes more than a year after Zara announced a pregnancy, but tragically suffered a miscarriage a few weeks later. The sad announcement was made on Christmas Eve 2016.

While still reeling from the news, Mike told The Sunday Times,"One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing. The saving grace for us has been Mia… however down we feel, she will come running up in our faces."