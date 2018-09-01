Hip hop giant T-Pain was detained by Atlanta police when he tried to get through the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport security checkpoint with a gun.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

News reports say that police found a gun in a backpack that belonged to the Grammy Award-wining rapper (real name Faheem Rashad Najm), and that the bag was being carried by his bodyguard, Carlos Aleili Flores.

Both men were brought to the airport police headquarters as the officers investigated further.

The police issued a statement saying that T-Pain confirmed ownership of the gun, however provided a valid permit to carry, where it was then returned to the "I'm Sprung" singer.

Invision/AP

However, law enforcement said the investigation will continue to decide whether or not Flores will face charges for possession of a weapon at a TSA checkpoint.