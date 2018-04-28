Drew and Jonathan Scott of "Property Brothers" prove that you're never too old to showcase your silly sides.

The HGTV reality twins celebrated their 40th birthday on Saturday with Jonathan deciding to tweet out the quintessential throwback pic as a tribute to his brother - the two dressed as clowns.

"This pretty much sums up the last 40 years with my best friend," Jonathan captioned the image. "Thanks for always having my back @mrdrewscott :) #happybirthday."

Drew tweeted a reply: "Retweet to wish the best brother in the world a big #HappyBirthday @MrSilverScott thanks for making me laugh every day these past 40 years #twinning."

The Twitter account of HGTV posted a video montage of even more past pictures of the twins along with a video of them blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

"So funny," Drew wrote. "Love this."

Even more gems of the twins celebrating birthdays as little ones were also posted by HGTV Canada, with an added message: "Happy birthday @MrDrewScott and @MrSilverScott!"

"Thank you....40 is the new 20 right?!" Jonathan responded.