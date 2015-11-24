They've been rumored to have been dating for nearly 18 months, but Richard Gere and his much younger girlfriend aren't afraid to publicly show off their romance.

The actor, 66, and Alejandra Silva, 32, made their red carpet debut at the premiere of "Time Out Of Mind" in Madrid on Nov 23. Richard kept his arm around the waist of his love while they leaned into one another and affectionately gazed into each other's eyes.

Alejandra, a Spanish socialite, donned a white knee-high dress with embroidered sleeves and wore her bronde hair wavy. Richard looked dapper and comfortable in an open dark suit.

While posing for photographers, the couple smiled, embraced and walked hand-in-hand down the red carpet.

The couple was spotted in June cozying up on a yacht off the coast of Acitrezza, Italy, where they kissed and frolicked around in the sea. Prior to that, she visited him at Taormina's annual Film Festival where he received an award for his career.

At the time, a friend of Alejandra's told Spain's ABC, "They've been together for about a year but have been very private about it. Alejandra lives between Manhattan and Madrid and Richard has already been to see her a few times."

The source continued, "They've managed to keep it hidden from the press but all their friends know."

Alejandra reportedly has a 15-year-old son with her ex-husband, and she is known to mingle with Spain's movers and shakers. Richard is currently in the process of finalizing his divorce from his second wife, model and actress Carey Lowell, whom he separated from in September 2013. He was also previously married to Cindy Crawford for four years, whom he divorced in 1995.