At age 69, Richard Gere is a dad again! The actor and third wife Alejandra Silva, who turns 36 in a few days, have just welcomed their first child together, according to HOLA! magazine.

According to a Feb. 11 report from HOLA!'s sister publication HELLO!, the couple -- who married in April 2018 -- are now the proud parents of a baby boy who was born in New York a few days ago.

Richard is also a dad to son Homer, 18, with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Alejandra is also a mom to son Albert, 6, with ex-husband Govind Friedland.

News that Richard and Alejandra were expecting broke last August. The couple confirmed their pregnancy joy in September when Alejandra, a Spanish businesswoman and activist, shared a photo on social media of the Dalai Lama blessing their unborn child in her womb.

Like Richard -- a longtime follower of Buddhism and its spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama -- Alejandra also practices the religion. "I was born Catholic but converted to Buddhism two years ago," she told Spain's ABC newspaper in 2015, People magazine reported. "I think it was already inside of me. I believe in reincarnation so that's why I think I was Buddhist before realizing it."

In December, Alejandra shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram. "¡Soy muy feliz! ❤️ ... I'm so happy! #happygirl," she captioned the selfie.

Richard and Alejandra had a civil wedding ceremony in April last year then celebrated with a second wedding for family and friends a few weeks later on May 5 at the actor's estate in Pound Ridge, New York.

HELLO! reports that the couple met in 2014 in Positano, Italy, when the "Pretty Woman" star stayed at a hotel owned by Alejandra's family. After they wed, he told HELLO!, "I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook -- and who makes the best salads in the world!"

Their baby news is no surprise, as Alejandra previously told HELLO! that she and Richard hoped to start a family together. She also gushed, "I was a little lost, without light, and knowing [Richard] gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path."