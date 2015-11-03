That was quick! Less than two months after he proposed, Rick Ross and Lira Galore have called off their engagement … one that was sealed with an 11-carat ring!

TMZ is reporting that Rick and Lira had a "major blowout," and things were so serious that she moved her stuff out of his Georgia mansion. It's unknown exactly what caused the rift or if tension had been building after the engagement. The couple had only been together a few months when Rick popped the question.

The big question remains: what will happen with that enormous rock she's been toting around on her hand? Rick spontaneously proposed in mid-September while they couple was jewelry shopping in New York. The ring reportedly cost $350,000!

The website said that there is no discussion about whether she will return the ring. However, in a legal sense, because the ring is "a gift in contemplation of marriage," she has to give it back if he says so.