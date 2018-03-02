Rick Ross is essentially staying alive via a machine.

The rapper has been hospitalized since March 1 after he was found unresponsive at his Miami home.

TMZ reported on March 2 that Rick is in treatment in the cardio unit, which it says is typically a sign he might have "suffered a heart attack which manifested itself as respiratory issues."

According to the report, doctors are trying to oxygenate his blood outside of his body, before it's pumped back into his body. The procedure is a form of life support, TMZ notes.

The situation is rather dire.

According to a dispatch records, someone called 911 from Rick's home early on March 1 after he was found unresponsive and breathing heavily. The caller even tried to wake Rick up, but that didn't work. There's a report that he even became combative when he came to .

The caller noted that Rick was "slobbing out the mouth" and has a history of seizures.

Original reports suspected that Rick was suffering from pneumonia.