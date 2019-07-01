Rick Springfield has moved his upcoming "Rick Springfield & Friends" music festival from the Dominican Republic to Mexico following the rash of American tourists who have become ill or died while visiting the Caribbean country.

Fame Flynet

The "Jessie's Girl" singer made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, via a lengthy note to his fans on his website.

"In an abundance of caution and for the peace of mind and well-being of my fans, band and crew, the 'Rick Springfield & Friends' event in Punta Cana is being rescheduled to take place at Hard Rock Hotel Cancun in 2020," he wrote. "New dates will be determined as soon as possible. We hope to have this announcement within the next two weeks."

The music festival was originally set to take place in November, but Rick was unable to move the trip to Mexico during those same dates, hence why he moved it to 2020.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Once the new dates are formally announced, any guest who wishes to cancel will have an option for a full refund through Rose Tours," he wrote. "While this decision has not been easy, the safety and well-being of our amazing fans, band and crew will always be the most important consideration in any situation. Sending our love and best wishes to all of our friends in the Dominican Republic."

The festival was set to include Patty Smyth, actor Doug Davidson and musical guest Guns & Mullets.