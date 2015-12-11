Shine bright like a diamond!

Rihanna stunned during her second annual Diamond Ball event on Dec. 10.

The event, which was held in Santa Monica, Calif., benefited her Clara Lionel Foundation as well as other charities.

The party host did not disappoint while donning a champagne-hued Dior Haute Couture gown. The strapless dress was paired with a matching satin floor-sweeping cape and pumps.

The singer was also dripping in Cartier diamonds.

The black tie event was attended by many celebrities, including Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Zendaya as well as Kyle Jenner and boyfriend Tyga.

Rihanna's 18-month-old cousin Majesty also joined in on the fun, wearing an adorable sparkling navy blue dress with gold Stuart Weitzman shoes.