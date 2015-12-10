Bye bye, breast cancer. Rita Wilson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in March, said she's now cancer free.

"I am cancer free. I'm one hundred percent healthy!" she said Dec. 9 at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast.

Earlier this year, Rita's health issues caused her to take a leave of absence from "Fish in the Dark," the Broadway play she was starring in. In April she underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

As she recovered earlier this year, Rita was bombarded with well wishes from fans.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude by your prayers and good wishes and the kindness you're sending," she tweeted after the news of her diagnosis broke. "Thank you. Thank you."

Among those offering the greatest support throughout this journey was Wilson's husband, Tom Hanks. On the couple's 27th anniversary, she even gave her man a shout out. "@tomhanks Today marks 27 years of being married to my soul mate, the love of my life, my best friend, my heart. Love reigns," she tweeted.

Now that she's healthy, Rita said she's looking forward to touring.

"I feel really blessed and very lucky," she told People magazine. "Part of the reason for going on tour is that I want to show people that you can have cancer, and you can still be out there doing what you love to do, and it's not a death sentence like it used to be."

She continued, "I'll start in New York at the Cafe Carlyle for two weeks on February 23rd. Then I have a couple weeks off, and then I start again at the end of March. I'll go through all the April and part of May. It's going to be hilarious. Me on a tour bus with my band members."

Her husband even plans on joining the caravan. "He's already said, 'I am coming on the tour bus!' So I had to get one with a bigger bed," she said. "So that was important. He's coming. He's going to be on tour ... He's a roadie."