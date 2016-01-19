Rob Kardashian has continued to keep a low profile in recent weeks, but on Jan. 20, he resurfaced on Instagram, selfie-style -- sort of.

Sharing a photo with no explanation besides two angry purple devil Emojis, the former reality star peered out from behind a scarf, his face hidden from his eyes down.

TMZ reports it's the same photo he posted then deleted on his 27th birthday in 2014.

The site also claims Rob's family has been concerned he's not taking enough steps to curtail the damage his recent type 2 diabetes diagnosis may be doing to his body.

In the wake of his hospitalization at the end of December, Rob's mom, Kris Jenner, and sister reportedly teamed up to get him a personal chef, trainer and nutritionist.

Last year, the troubled star's sister and roommate, Khloe Kardashian, told Wonderwall she believed her brother suffers from "a kind of social anxiety," but feels he can get back to "a happy place -- and will."

"We all kind of get to a place where you don't know where to go in life or whatever, so I think it's important for him to know that he always has people to lean on and it's not unnatural for people to not know even where to begin," she said at the time. "It's a growing process. ... I will always be his No. 1 supporter."

Since then, things may be looking up. Earlier this month, Khloe told E! News that in the first week of 2016, she's "seen such a great transformation just mentally right now," adding that she hopes it "sticks."