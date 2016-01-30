Sexy sisters!

Rooney Mara and Kate Mara had an adorable sister date to the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Both rocked Valentino on the carpet -- and said it was an accident that they donned the same designer.

When E!'s red carpet correspondent Brad Goreski asked if the older sister was pulling his leg, younger sister Rooney assured him that she wasn't. The two simply settled on dresses by the same designer.

The E! interviewer also remarked on the sisters' sexy looks, but the duo weren't sure that was the right description for their duds.

"I don't know if this is sexy by most people's standards, but I guess for me it's more revealing than normal!" Rooney said of her black frock, which featured a low dip in the front and straps along the back.

Sister Kate's Valentino confection was slightly more scandalous, featuring daring cutouts and baring the sides of her chest.

Kate, who accessorized with Forevermark Diamonds, and Rooney shared that the sister date started early, and that they got ready before the show together and made somewhat of a party out of it.

"I walked in the house and she was in a robe with her feet in the jacuzzi," Kate explained. "Then I opened the champagne at some point."

But the amount of champagne the sisters decided to partake in was pretty different. "You didn't really drink any, but I drank a lot of it," Kate admitted. When asked exactly how much she drank, she admitted to "two glasses," while Rooney admitted to "a few sips" and explained that she'd be drinking later and needed to pace herself.

30-year-old Rooney is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in "Carol," while the show Kate's formerly starred on, "House of Cards," is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.