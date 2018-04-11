Teenage "Roseanne" actress Emma Kenney is seeking treatment for her "naive and very immature" behavior, she revealed in a new interview on Wednesday.

"I'm going to be seeking treatment for my battles," she told In Touch magazine, but didn't go into specifics as to her "bad behavior." She added, "I'm going to work through it. I'm going to get help and make better choices."

Emma, who also stars in "Shameless," said the dark side of child stardom is getting to her, but she wants to nip it in the bud.

"I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I'm not 21," she told the mag. "It wasn't healthy, and it was making me feel even worse — anxious and depressed. It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it."

The 18-year-old said her behavior hasn't affected her career.

"I just didn't know how to deal with stress, so I would have an occasional wild night. I would go out to clubs and bars with older friends in Hollywood," she explains. "Now, in treatment, I will work on finding other ways to cope with boredom, find hobbies and better learn how to deal with stress… I just think I need a mental sanity break and a break from the Hollywood scene."

Emma said she's coming clean about her issues now to help others who may be struggling, too.

"I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it's OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn't make you weak," she said. "I know I'm making the right choice by going to treatment, and I'm going to come out the other side the right Emma, the true Emma that I've always been."