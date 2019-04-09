Celine's replacement? Rumors are circulating that Katy Perry could be the next artist to score a Las Vegas residency show.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the "American Idol" judge toured The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for around an hour over the weekend, and she was joined by Caesars Entertainment officials.

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

The Las Vegas newspaper reports that the pop star was in the city "to discuss a possible residency."

During her tour, Katy was reportedly shown the venue's dressing rooms as well as the balcony and lower-level seating.

The Colosseum has been on the hunt for top-notch artists to replace Celine Dion, who is ending her long-running residency there in June.

Should Katy take her act to Vegas, she'll be joining a long list of artists who have snatched up Las Vegas residency shows, including, among others, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani and George Strait.

From the standpoint of a fan, Katy knows all about Vegas residencies, as she's attended shows by Celine, Britney Spears and Gaga over the years (in fact, she attended Gaga's opening night last December).

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

If Katy were to sign on with Caesars, her show likely wouldn't begin until late in the year or possibly even in 2020.

In a soon-to-be released interview with Vegas Player magazine, Celine, the queen of Vegas residencies, gave advice to artists hoping to score a Vegas show.

"I wish you all the best," she said. "It's a great privilege and honor to have people travel here to see you."