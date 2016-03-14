Ryan Gosling saved a dog's life, plus more celeb news

Ryan Gosling rescues a pup

Hey, girl. Here's your dog. Avowed pooch lover Ryan Gosling did another dog owner a solid last week when he noticed the guy's pet had wandered into the center of a busy highway. The actor, who was headed for takeout in Palm Springs, Calif., with his girlfriend, Eva Mendes, immediately stopped the car, ran out into the street and picked up the dog, carrying it to the sidewalk, where he gave it back to the owner. Ryan, Eva and their daughter Esmeralda were visiting the resort town while celebrating Eva's 42nd birthday, according to ET.

