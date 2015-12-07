No cameras allowed!

When Kim Kardashian West gave birth to her son, Saint West, on Dec. 5, 2015, there was not a camera in sight. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will not be chronicling the delivery, as it did in the past for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's first two births.

While that's a rare occasion for a member of the reality family, it's not a new mandate when it comes to Kim's family with husband Kanye West.

North West's birth and the first year of her life were not filmed for television, and Kim and Kanye's firstborn has only appeared on select episodes of the reality series.

TMZ reports that the decision to not film Saint's birth won't end there. Saint West will reportedly not be shown on either "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," or any of the successful show's spinoffs, in the foreseeable future.