The photos make it all more real.

According to reports, Holland Taylor, 72, and Sarah Paulson, 40, are in a relationship, and photos on Twitter make it seem like they've been together since January 2015.

The "Two and a Half Men" star posted a photo of the two having a candlelit dinner on Jan. 17 with the caption, "We are so up to no good."

Sarah also posted a photo that same night of Holland's hands touching her wrist and wrote, "interested in my Finn bracelets."

The next day, the "American Horror Story" star posted a photo of ice cream with two spoons that suggests they shared it, and she tweeted at Holland, "About last night."

The two have been sharing sweet messages through the social media site, as well including a beautiful snap of Sarah from behind in a gorgeous gold and orange gown that Holland posted with the caption, "When captions fail..." on Nov. 17, 2015.

On Nov. 30, 2015, Holland opened up about her sexuality to WNYC.org and said she never felt the need to make an official statement. "I haven't come out because I am out, I live out," she said, adding that her current relationship is her first serious relationship with a woman.

As for Sarah, she dated men until 2004, when she dated actress Cherry Jones. Their relationship lasted for five years. In 2013, she told Broadway.com that she considers her sexuality to be "fluid."

Sarah most recently attended the Gotham Awards solo on Nov. 30 amid the rumors. Neither Holland or Sarah have addressed the romance, but thanks to social media, they don't even have to.