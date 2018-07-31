Scarlett Johansson and her boyfriend Colin Jost can "sea" into their future, and it may involve a stunning home together.

Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The couple is reportedly eyeballing a $7.5 million palatial seaside apartment in the ritzy Hamptons area of New York, according to the Daily Mail.

The 4,157-square-foot oceanfront condo is incredible, as it features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home features floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors which open onto the idyllic balcony equipped with a barbecue, dinning area and panoramic views of the shore.

The pad was recently reduced down from $8.49 million.

According to The New York Post, the condo is at Gurney's in Montauk and is part of the resort's 26-unit residential portion, which launched sales in 2016. The unit that Scarlett and Colin are looking at is most expensive of the eight residences left for sale.

Nina Westervelt/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The exact condo Scarlett and Colin are considering is a magnet for celebrities, The Post said, claiming that Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber celebrated the July 4th holiday there. Just before that, Robert DeNiro and his socialite wife, Grace Hightower, stayed there for five days.

Scarlett likes the "total privacy" of the place, The Post added.

Scarlett and Colin began dating in April 2017, and things are reportedly "serious."